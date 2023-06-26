Sierra Leone elections marred by violence and disputes

Tensions escalate in Sierra Leone amidst the presidential race, as incumbent President Julius Maada Bio leads with 60 percent of votes counted, according to the country’s electoral commission. Trailing behind him is his primary adversary, All People’s Congress (APC) candidate Samura Kamara, with just under 800,000 votes.



The election has been plagued with incidents of violence and intimidation against APC representatives in several districts. Tragically, a woman, reportedly a party volunteer, was found severely wounded at APC headquarters during a post-election press conference. Witnesses claimed to hear gunshots and saw tear gas being deployed by security forces who had surrounded the building. The exact circumstances leading to the woman’s injuries remain unclear.

This atmosphere of unrest has prompted international observers to express concerns about a lack of transparency in ballot counting. Organizations such as the European Union’s election observation mission and U.S.-based Carter Centre have appealed for clarity to build faith in the election process. Both sides are urging calm in the increasingly polarized political climate, but fears of further strife are high.

In response to concerns over potential vote-rigging, Kamara issued a statement asserting that he and the APC “would not and shall not accept any skewed, manipulated and unverified results.”

With final results expected in the coming days, Sierra Leone is gripped with uncertainty. The situation is further complicated if none of the 13 candidates secures 55 percent of the votes cast, leading to a runoff between the top two contenders. Amidst this turmoil, the citizens of Sierra Leone brace for what might unfold next.