Erdoğan’s economic double tsunami

After Erdoğan’s reelection it seems that Turkey’s bizarre economic experiment seems to have failed. The Turkish central bank almost doubled interest rates as a part of an effort to fight soaring inflation. officials said the benchmark one-week lending rate would rise from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. This interest rate hike is still far below expert’s expectations.

To discuss the economic situation in post-election Turkey we will be joined by our guest this evening: Adam Michalski, Junior Fellow at Center for Eastern Studies’ Department for Turkey, Caucasus, and Central Asia.

