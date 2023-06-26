Business Arena: Global economic tremors from Russia’s turmoil

Monday’s Business Arena dives into global economic tremors from Russia’s turmoil, probes Deutsche Bank’s startling asset misstep, and explores a massive USD 2 bn investment in the European petrochemical industry. Stay tuned for expert insights, market updates, and a round-up of pivotal business tweets.



Błażej Podgórski, Vice-Dean of College of Finance and Economics at Koźmiński University joined this edition of Business Arena to dissect the economic aftermath of the unprecedented events in Russia over the weekend. Many investors might be making contingency plans, after Prigozhin’s march on Warsaw.