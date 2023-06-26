You are here
World News: Germany to move 4,000 troops to Lithuania permanently

Manfred Weber’s made a statement about replacing Poland’s ruling party, Germany announced its decision to permanently station troops in Lithuania, alarm sounded from Ukraine about a potential threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The far-right party AFD’s claimed victory in a local German election and the Visegrad group takes a unified stance against illegal migration. Learn more about these topics and more on Monday’s edition of World News.

The far-right Alternative for Germany has won a district council election in Germany for the first time journalist Michał Piękoś joined this edition of World News to unpack the influence it would have on German society and politics.

