Poland registers historic low unemployment rate in May 2023

Poland’s government has declared a record-breaking low unemployment rate for May 2023. Announced by government spokesman Piotr Müller in response to the data revealed by the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment dipped by 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, hitting a historic low of 5.1 percent.



GUS’s report comes as a testament to the efficacy of the government’s anti-crisis measures, especially those implemented during the Covid era. “This is the lowest unemployment rate in Poland’s history,” said Müller, attributing this positive outcome to the government’s strategic efforts to counteract the crisis and promote economic resilience.

Comparison with the EU statistical office Eurostat shows consistent trends. In April, Poland’s unemployment rate remained stable at 2.7 percent, maintaining parity with the previous month. Müller stressed that this low rate places Poland at the forefront of the European Union, sharing the lowest unemployment spot with the Czech Republic. “We are leaders in this regard,” he added.

GUS’s and Eurostat’s methodologies differ, explaining the discrepancy in figures. GUS incorporates all registered unemployed individuals, including those not actively job-seeking, whereas Eurostat solely considers active job seekers in their calculations. Regardless, both statistics spotlight Poland’s successful economic policies and its position as a leading nation in minimizing unemployment within the EU.