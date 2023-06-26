Polish woman drowns in Ireland while rescuing son from the sea

A 34-year-old Polish woman drowned in Ireland while trying to save her 10-year-old son who had run into difficulties while swimming in the sea, Irish media have reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday afternoon at Ballycroneen Beach near Cork on the south coast of Ireland. As reported by the Irish media on Monday, when Joanna W. saw that her son Stanisław was having difficulties in the water, she rushed to his aid and managed to pull him to some nearby rocks which were protruding from the water.

Her son was able to hold on to them while waiting for help to arrive, but then she was herself was swept away by a strong sea current.

The boy was taken from the water by the rescue helicopter crew and the mother by the water rescue boat, but she did not respond to first aid and was pronounced dead at the Cork hospital where she was taken to.

The waters around Ballycroneen Beach are known for their strong currents.

The Irish media say that Joanna W. came from Strzyżów in the Podkarpackie Province, southeastern Poland, and for several years had lived in Ireland with her husband and two children in the small town of Cloyne, east of Cork. She worked in the tourism and hotel industry, and the family was well integrated into the local community.