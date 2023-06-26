German EU politician states his goal is to replace current Polish government

“We are the only force that can replace Law and Justice [Party] in Poland and lead the country back to Europe,” said European People’s Party Chairman Manfred Weber in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The German politician’s words sparked outrage in Polish governmental circles.

Manfred Weber is a German politician who took over the leadership of the European People’s Party in May 2022 from Donald Tusk, the former Prime Minister of Poland and President of the European Council.

Weber had criticized the Law and Justice (PiS) government numerous times in the past.

“I say this to my friends from Poland: we, together with Donald Tusk, are fighting for the rule of law,” Weber told FAZ.

Polish FM, U.S. State Secretary discuss Russian influences commission

see more

The Polish opposition and its allies in Brussels have accused the Polish government of infringing on the rule of law with its attempts to reform the judiciary, while the government is arguing the reform is necessary to ensure judges are truly impartial.

“The current policy of the Polish government is very risky: whoever permanently rejects the independence of the judiciary is actually leaving the EU. If we want to prevent this scenario, then the readiness for dialogue is right and good. However, we must also be steadfast,” Weber said in another interview in 2021.

In his most recent interview for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Weber stated that he would like to build a “firewall against PiS”.

“We advocate for a course that excludes radicals. AfD, Le Pen, are our political enemies. I formulated three conditions for any cooperation: supporting Europe, supporting Ukraine, and supporting the rule of law. In this way, we are building a firewall against Law and Justice. We are the only force that can replace PiS in Poland and lead the country back to Europe,” he said.

In another excerpt from the interview, Weber said that “PiS belongs to the camp of our political opponents.”

Polish FM, U.S. State Secretary discuss Russian influences commission

see more

“The anti-Tusk law [an act established a commission to investigate Russian influences, which the government calls an “anti-Putin” law], the Article 7 procedure, the election of submissive judges: in this way, they place themselves outside of democratic discourse and line up with AfD and Le Pen,” he assessed.

Poland’s Minister of State Assets, Jacek Sasin, reacted to the words of the German politician and “Tusk’s ally” on Twitter, writing that “Weber claims that, they are the ‘only force that can replace PiS in Poland’.

Niemiecki polityk i sojusznik Tuska @ManfredWeber twierdzi, że – tu cytat – są "jedyną siłą, która może zastąpić @pisorgpl w Polsce". Panie Weber, to Polacy decydują o tym, kto rządzi w naszej Ojczyźnie. Berlin nie ma tu nic do gadania. https://t.co/gu4SmautK0

— Jacek Sasin (@SasinJacek) June 26, 2023

“Mr. Weber, it is the Poles who decide who governs in our homeland. Berlin has no say here,” Sasin commented.

Weber’s statement was discussed at a press conference by MEP Adam Bielan, who thanked the German politician “for a moment of honesty”.

“This shows why Tusk returned to Polish politics. Given the visions for the future of the EU that the German elite is presenting today, that is a departure from the principle of unanimity, which means, among other things, depriving Poland of the right of veto in the field of foreign and tax policy,” Bielan added.

The MEP moreover pointed out, Poland “cannot agree to this kind of change.”

“I am convinced that the Poles will not elect a politician such as Donald Tusk, who will certainly agree to such changes in the [EU] treaty,” Bieland concluded.