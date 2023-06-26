Ukrainian army pushes on with counter offensive as Zelenskyy visits front lines

Ukraine said on Monday that its forces had taken back control of the devastated southeastern village of Rivnopil, the latest gain since Ukraine began a counteroffensive against Russian forces. The same day, Zelenskyy handed out medals and posed for photos with Ukrainian troops in the front line area.



Zelenskyy visits front lines in Avdiivka

The village appeared to be the ninth recaptured by Ukraine this month, though a military spokesperson said Rivnopil was deserted and heavily damaged.

A Ukrainian soldier said in an unverified 13-second video posted by Ukraine’s military that the village had been retaken on Sunday. The video showed him and other soldiers in front of a devastated building with a Ukrainian flag flying from a post.

“The orcs are fleeing; we are moving ahead.” said the soldier

Valery Shershen, spokesperson for the Tavria, or southern, military sector, told Ukrainian television there were no civilians in the village and that it had been almost totally destroyed. It had also been mined on all sides.

Shershen said the Tavria group had advanced by 1.5 km in the direction of the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.

“There are already liberated territories, and our advance continues,” said Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces on the Tavria front.

Zelenskyy on the front lines



The president’s office did not say when Zelenskyy made the visit but that he had met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, including soldiers who have fought Russian troops in the Bakhmut sector, where battles have been intense.

“Today I have the honor to be with our heroes, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. To thank them, give them awards, and shake their hands,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app in a message posted with the video.

“Everyone in the country understands, so you know, those who are not on the frontline, everyone understands perfectly that you are doing the most difficult work today, and everyone knows that the eastern direction is very difficult,” Zelenskyy said, addressing the soldiers.

In a video clip posted later, Zelenskyy was shown at a petrol station shown as being located in the eastern Donetsk region, where he was seen casually taking selfies and talking with soldiers.