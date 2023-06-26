V4 PMs show hard stance on migrant quotas

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated in Bratislava that Hungary’s position on migration remains unchanged, emphasizing that if someone wants to come to Hungary, all asylum application procedures must be conducted outside of Hungary’s borders. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala added that migrant quotas won’t solve the problem and cannot function.



We oppose EU migrant allocations: Polish PM at V4 summit

We do not agree to any quotas, to any quotas, to any allocations of migrants. Europe must have protection mechanisms against external migration,…

On Monday, a summit of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries, including Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, took place in Bratislava, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in attendance.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the migration problem could be solved, however the European Union does not want to implement the necessary measures. He highlighted that according to Hungarian law, if someone applies to enter EU territory, the applicant must physically stay outside the EU until their application is processed.

“Our stance on migrants remains unchanged. If someone wants to come to Hungary, all asylum application procedures must be completed outside Hungary’s borders. Only after a positive assessment can they enter Hungarian territory,” he emphasized.

“And at this moment, all our problems would be solved,” he said, adding that the EU is not determined to take such a step.

Return policies, not quotas



Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic spoke in this context about “combating illegal migration.” He acknowledged that it is a problem that cannot be ignored. He stated that despite some differences in views on how to solve the crisis and whether there should be a common migration policy, all V4 countries agree that quotas won’t solve the problem and cannot function.

Prime Minister Fiala expressed the need to focus on refugee return policies and advocated for strong cooperation among V4 countries in combating human trafficking. He stressed the importance of disrupting the migration routes into Europe and enhancing effectiveness in this regard.

“We also believe that we need to address return policies and the protection of external borders and cooperate with the countries of origin of migrants,” he added.

He emphasized that the Czech Republic stands in solidarity with this policy, implementing projects related to migration prevention. He mentioned the government’s recent acceptance of support amounting to 150 million Czech crowns for assistance in Tunisia and Turkey. He assured that the border situation is continuously being monitored, and that they are prepared to cooperate with other countries and negotiate at any point.

Slovak Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor stated that Slovakia rejects mandatory migrant quotas but supports solidarity. He pointed out how the Visegrad Group countries advocate for dialogue with the countries of origin of migrants and effective protection of the EU’s external borders. He called for offering the Western Balkan countries, which serve as migration routes, an integration perspective with the EU that does not last for decades.

Polish stance



The Ministers of Interior of EU countries adopted a negotiation position on the reform of migration regulations in the Union. This position will serve as the basis for negotiations between the Council Presidency and the European Parliament. Poland and Hungary voted against supporting the so-called migration pact, which includes the concept of “mandatory solidarity.”

In mid-June, the Polish Sejm adopted a resolution expressing opposition to the EU relocation mechanism for illegal migrants, obliging the government to firmly oppose the proposals. PiS Chairman Jarosław Kaczyński stated in the Sejm that the issue of migrant relocation in the European Union should be the subject of a referendum.

’Migrants are not treated equally in the EU’



Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated at the Visegrad Group summit in Bratislava on Monday that migrants are not treated equally in the EU. He pointed out that for not accepting migrants from the southern direction, the penalty is proposed to be 20,000 euros, while only 100 euros per person are allocated for assistance to Ukrainians.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Poland has taken in 1,618 785 refugees from Ukraine and received in aid only EUR 144,6 mln

“This is not equal treatment of migrants; it is blatant discrimination. The European Commission must hear this directly from us at the European Council, and it certainly will,” said Mateusz Morawiecki during the meeting of V4 prime ministers, which included Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

He stressed the need to appreciate what Poland and other V4 countries have done for genuine war refugees and refugees from Ukraine. He highlighted the lack of assistance when Ukrainian refugees arrived in their countries and contrasted it with the proposed sum of 20,000 euros for not accepting migrants from the southern direction, while only 100 euros per person have been allocated for Ukrainian refugees.

He also stated that effective protection of the EU’s external borders is necessary for jointly addressing the migration problem in the V4 countries. He mentioned the successful efforts on the Belarusian border and emphasized the need to combat smugglers.

During the summit, a symbolic handover of the V4 presidency took place. The Czech Republic will assume the coordination of cooperation on July 1, 2023.