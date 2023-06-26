Polish-Japanese animated film takes top prize at Asia Short Film Festival

A Polish animated film celebrating the friendship between Poland and Japan has won the prestigious George Lucas Award at a prominent short film festival in Asia. Titled “The Bridge”, the heartwarming story by director Izumi Yoshida revolves around Polish children stranded in Siberia, who were rescued by the Japanese Red Cross Society after the Russian Revolution.

Tears of joy streamed down Yoshida’s face as she accepted the Grand Prix award at the Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia in Tokyo. Overjoyed, she exclaimed, “I never thought I could receive such a wonderful award. I’m very moved.”

The 23-minute film follows Janek, a young Polish boy in the 1910s grappling with severe trauma, as he reluctantly becomes the leader of a group of orphaned children on the verge of starvation. Transported to Japan, they are nurtured back to health, rediscover the joy of childhood, and embark on a magical journey. Along the way, Janek forms a special bond with a young Japanese girl, transcending language and cultural barriers.

This year marked the 25th anniversary of the festival, attracting renowned Japanese celebrities, including actor Masato Hagiwara, director and screenwriter Satoko Yokohama, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The festival’s theme, “Unlock”, resonated with the prevailing post-COVID-19 world. Among the featured films was “Teleporting”, a documentary collaboration by four talented filmmakers from Japan and South Korea. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, they came together online and explored the shared experiences of social pressures in their countries.

With its accreditation from the Academy Awards, the festival holds the distinction of nominating five films, including animations, for the following year’s Oscars. This year, the festival showcased 270 short films selected from an impressive 5,215 submissions across 120 countries and regions.

Screenings were held in various theaters throughout Tokyo, allowing both physical and online audiences to revel in the creative brilliance of these short films.

In the realm of storytelling, “The Bridge” stands tall as a symbol of friendship, cultural exchange, and the power of animation to touch hearts worldwide.