Poland sends weapons to Ukraine’s home affairs ministry

Mariusz Kamiński (L) met with his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland, on Monday.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will deliver weapons to services subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine which are fighting on the front with Russia, the Polish interior minister has said.

Mariusz Kamiński met with his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland, on Monday. Also present at the meeting were the heads of their subordinate services.

“It is these formations that we will help in a very concrete way,” Kamiński said. “At this point, the most important thing is weapons. Soon we will start delivering weapons to the National Guard of Ukraine, to the assault brigades of the Ukrainian police and the border guard.”

Presenting details of the shipment, Kamiński said that “there will be thousands of machine guns and millions of cartridges that will allow for the defenders of Ukraine’s freedom, defenders of Europe’s freedom, to fight effectively.”

Kamiński also announced support for the treatment of the wounded. Soldiers fighting on the front, he explained, will be able to count on help in hospitals subordinated to the Polish ministry.