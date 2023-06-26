Sweden and Turkey to discuss Sweden’s accession in pre-summit meeting: Stoltenberg

Sweden and Turkey are set to hold a high-level meeting in Brussels ahead of NATO’s upcoming summit in Vilnius to discuss Sweden’s potential accession to the alliance, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement at a news conference in Pabradė, Lithuania.

The meeting will aim to make progress in finalizing Sweden’s membership into NATO. During the press conference, Germany’s Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, also revealed that Germany is prepared to permanently station an army brigade in Lithuania, subject to the availability of suitable infrastructure.

In the run-up to the NATO summit, discussions and commitments among member states highlight the strengthening of defense collaboration. The potential accession of Sweden and the proposed deployment of troops in Lithuania are crucial steps in enhancing regional security and response capabilities.

During a light-hearted moment at the news conference, Stoltenberg inadvertently misspoke while discussing recent events involving the Wagner mercenary group. In an amusing slip of the tongue, he mistakenly referred to the “fragility of the German regime.” Pistorius playfully corrected the error, bringing a light-hearted twist to the discussion.

However, amidst these positive developments, Sweden faces an additional dimension to its NATO accession process. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed to Stoltenberg in a phone call a day prior that Sweden must address protests by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Stockholm for its NATO membership bid to proceed.

Sweden’s ability to manage these concerns raised by Turkey will play a crucial role in determining the progress of its NATO membership bid.

As negotiations continue, it remains to be seen how Sweden will respond to Turkey’s demand and whether a mutually agreeable solution can be reached. The outcome of these discussions will have significant implications not only for Sweden’s membership bid but also for the broader dynamics within the alliance as NATO strives to maintain unity and cohesion.