Migrants are not treated equally by EU, Polish PM says

"When refugees from Ukraine appeared in our countries, we received almost no help for their upkeep," Morawiecki said.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has said that the European Union does not treat war refugees from Ukraine on a par with migrants that enter the bloc from the south.

Talking at the summit of the Visegrad Group (V4), a regional group that includes Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, in Bratislava on Monday, Morawiecki said that the penalty for an EU member state that refuses to accept migrants from the south is to be EUR 22,000 per migrant, whereas only EUR 100 has been allocated per person for the countries which help Ukrainian war refugees.

“This is not equal treatment of migrants, this is open discrimination. And the European Commission must also hear it directly from us at the European Council meeting, and it will certainly hear it,” Morawiecki said.

He argued that the EU should financially reward Poland and other V4 countries for what they have done for war refugees from Ukraine.

“When refugees from Ukraine appeared in our countries, we received almost no help for their upkeep,” Morawiecki said.

According to him, in order to jointly solve the problem of migration by the Visegrad Group countries, it is necessary to offer countries that have migration problems aid “on site.”

At the same time he highlighted the need for effective protection of the European Union’s external borders.

Poland has accepted the most Ukrainian war refugees since Russia invaded their country in February 2022. Around 13 million Ukrainians have crossed the border with Poland since the conflict started, the Polish border guard has reported. About one and a half million Ukrainian refugees are now living in Poland.