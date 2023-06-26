Lithuania and Germany strengthen defense collaboration amid Russian tensions

Lithuania and Germany have announced plans to enhance their defense cooperation in response to the escalating tensions with Russia. Lithuania aims to develop the necessary infrastructure to accommodate a permanently stationed German brigade consisting of approximately 4,000 troops and their families by 2026.



President Gitanas Nausėda expressed his intention to simplify procedures to expedite the completion of the infrastructure, ideally by 2025. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank and highlighted the need for adequate infrastructure, which will include barracks, housing areas, depots, and training grounds.

While Germany already leads a multinational battle group in Lithuania with around 1,000 troops, the permanent presence of a full German brigade has been a long-standing demand from Vilnius. The decision to station a brigade aligns with NATO’s regional plans to reinforce defense capabilities in response to potential Russian aggression.

Pistorius emphasized that the deployment will be carried out incrementally, synchronized with the establishment of necessary infrastructure and aligned with NATO’s defense planning.

During a joint news conference, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg applauded Germany’s commitment but stressed the importance of early warning systems and swift response capabilities rather than a purely increased troop presence along the eastern flank.

To demonstrate preparedness, Pistorius and Stoltenberg visited Lithuania to witness an exercise that simulates the rapid reinforcement of the existing German-led NATO battlegroup to the size of a brigade, a scenario that would be enacted in the event of heightened tensions or a conflict with Russia.

The forthcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 will provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss and strategize on how to address the evolving security landscape in the region. The strengthened defense collaboration between Lithuania and Germany reinforces NATO’s commitment to ensuring the security and stability of its member states in the face of growing geopolitical challenges.