Serbia releases three detained Kosovo policemen, easing crisis

In a significant development aimed at defusing the mounting tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Serbia has released three Kosovar policemen who were detained more than a week ago in a border area.

The officers, identified only by their initials, B.S., R.Z., and S.M., were set free following a ruling by a Serb court. As they crossed back into Kosovo territory on Monday afternoon, they exchanged jokes with border guards before departing in a police jeep.

Serbia claims that the men were apprehended within its borders on June 14 and charged them with various offenses related to the possession and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances. However, Kosovo asserts that the officers were kidnapped within its territory and demanded their immediate release, a demand echoed by the European Union and the United States.

The High Court panel in Kraljevo, a southwestern city in Serbia, confirmed the indictment against the officers but also made a decision to terminate their detention. This ruling effectively allowed the charges to be maintained while enabling the three policemen to return to Kosovo, outside the jurisdiction of the Serb court.

Kosovo, a former southern province of Serbia, declared independence in 2008 with the support of the West following a war between the two sides in 1998 to1999. Despite Kosovo’s independence, Serbia still considers the region as part of its territory.

The release of the detained policemen is seen as a positive step towards de-escalation and has been welcomed by the European Union. The EU’s enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, emphasized the importance of continued de-escalation, including the establishment of an association of Serb municipalities as stipulated by a 2013 EU-brokered agreement between Belgrade and Pristina. Both Brussels and Washington have urged Serbia and Kosovo to take further measures to defuse tensions, including the removal of protesters and the organization of new local elections.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, expressed relief at the release of the officers but condemned the abduction as a violation of human rights, stressing the need to hold Serbia accountable for its actions. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation as efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region continue.