Poland’s May unemployment rate historically low says gov’t spokesman

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The May 2023 unemployment rate is the lowest reading in Poland’s history, government spokesman has announced, commenting on the data released by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) on Monday.

Earlier in the day, GUS said in a report that, in monthly terms, Poland’s registered unemployment edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 5.1 percent at end-May.

“This is the lowest unemployment rate in Poland’s history,” government spokesman Piotr Mueller told a press conference.

He said the data shows that the anti-crisis solutions implemented by the government, particularly during the Covid era “have had a good effect in the form of very low unemployment.”

According to the EU statistical office Eurostat, Poland’s unemployment remained stable at 2.7 percent in April as compared to March.

“The unemployment rate of 2.7 percent means that Poland along with the Czech Republic, has the lowest unemployment rate in the whole European Union,” Mueller said.

“We are leaders in this regard,” he added.

Poland’s GUS reports on all unemployed people registered in labour offices, including those who are not currently looking for a job, while Eurostat only takes into account active job seekers.