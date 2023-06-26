Military aid, reconstruction and economic support for Ukraine: 3rd Warsaw Conference

The 3rd Warsaw Conference, “Ukraine-NATO-Regional Security”, which took place on Monday in Warsaw, covered a variety of topics including the reconstruction of Ukraine and looking at ways to enhance security and military assistance for the nation.



Poland looking to play pivotal role in rebuilding Ukraine: Polish FM Rau

The conference was attended by Deputy Chief of the National Security Bureau, General Dariusz Łukowski, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland, Wasyl Zwarycz; Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy; Government Plenipotentiary for Polish-Ukrainian Development Cooperation, Jadwiga Emilewicz; as well as representatives of other ministries, experts, and analysts.

Łukowski emphasized how Poland is providing Ukraine with maximum support at all levels – in terms of armaments as well as internal security, including support in establishing the foundations of air rescue services.

He stressed that the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will pose a challenge, and he argued that the basis for the summit should be the adoption of common agreements by the allies. Referring to the Ukrainian demands for NATO membership, he emphasized that credibility and unanimity are fundamental, and noted how the process of getting there is time-consuming.

According to the Deputy Chief of the National Security Bureau, another challenge is the countering of Russian blackmail. Łukowski pointed out that it is difficult to predict what further threats will arise, so allies including Poland must “be very vigilant and focused.”

Ambassador Wasyl Zwarycz, on the other hand, argued that Ukraine ought to receive an invitation to NATO with a clear indication of when and under what conditions it will join the Alliance at the summit in Vilnius. He also called for increased arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Emilewicz spoke about the reconstruction of Ukraine and emphasized that Poland is preparing institutions and instruments that will serve Polish entities in developing their activities in Ukraine, focusing on transport and logistics projects. She expressed her belief that Poland will be a hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukrainian needs



During the conference, a report by the Center for Eastern Studies (OSW) titled “Weapon Deliveries to Kyiv: Status and Perspectives” was given.

Justyna Gotkowska (OSW) pointed out how after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, one of the first targets of the Russian offensive were companies involved in the repair and servicing of military equipment, which left Ukraine unable to replenish its resources independently. She pointed out that Kyiv became completely dependent on Western support and cooperation, both in terms of military equipment and ammunition supplies, as well as fuel supplies and comprehensive soldier training.

Regarding Ukrainian needs in this area, she noted that continuous deliveries of ammunition and spare parts are necessary to restore Ukraine’s defense capabilities and provide modern weapons to increase its military potential. She emphasized that each of these categories requires a different industrial-technological, financial, logistical, and political approach.

The expert noted that equipment deliveries increased sharply just before the outbreak of the war, particularly with the support of the Baltic states. Later, she indicated that, gradually, other Western countries joined this support.

However, she assessed that the strategy of Western countries proved to be too conservative. She stressed that Ukraine needs mass-scale deliveries, and if they are not provided, Ukraine may lose its momentum and, as a result, lack the ability to achieve victory.

The expert also mentioned that, initially, countries had decided to provide Ukraine with Soviet-era equipment. She observed that it is not possible to reproduce and deliver new batches of such equipment due to its depletion. Therefore, the response to this situation, she said, is a massive rearmament of the Ukrainian army with used and new Western-made systems.

She emphasized that for this to be effective, even the most advanced tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, long-range missiles, and fighter jets need to be delivered not in individual units but in entire tactical formations. In each of these cases, the necessary logistics and repair infrastructure must be put in place to prevent equipment failures from taking them out of combat.

She added that this year there were no mass-scale deliveries of the equipment needed for Ukraine to effectively launch a counteroffensive.