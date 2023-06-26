EU member states approve EUR 40 mln support for Polish farmers

To address the challenges faced by farmers in several European Union countries, EU member states have given the green light to a support package worth EUR 100 mln proposed by the European Commission.



The package aims to assist farmers from Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, who have been grappling with various issues affecting their livelihoods. An EU source revealed this development to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Monday.

Out of the total amount, Polish farmers will receive the largest share, approximately EUR 40 million. This allocation reflects the severity of the challenges faced by farmers in Poland, where they have been particularly affected by a surge in imports of Ukrainian cereals and oilseeds. The influx of these agricultural products has led to a significant drop in prices on local markets, making it increasingly difficult for Polish farmers to sell their own produce.

Adding to their woes, the ongoing war in Ukraine has also led to a surge in fertilizer prices, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the farming sector in these EU member states. The increased costs of fertilizers have imposed an additional burden on farmers already struggling with depressed market prices.

Recognizing the urgent need for support, the European Commission proposed this EUR 100 million package to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers in the affected countries. The acceptance of the proposal by EU member states demonstrates a collective commitment to finding solutions and supporting the agricultural sector in these regions.

The funds provided through this package will enable Polish farmers, as well as their counterparts in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, to overcome the adverse effects of market conditions and the Ukrainian conflict. The support aims to restore stability to local agricultural markets, ensuring a fairer and more sustainable future for farmers across the region.

With this substantial financial boost, the EU sends a clear message of solidarity to its member states, demonstrating its commitment to helping farmers navigate the challenges they face. It is hoped that the support will provide the necessary impetus for farmers to recover and thrive in the face of adversity.