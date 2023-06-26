Zero-VAT rate on groceries until end of 2023 says PM

"We are extending the zero-VAT rate on foodstuffs until the end of 2023," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook profile.

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Polish government will extend the zero-VAT rate on some foodstuffs until the end of 2023, the prime minister announced on Monday.

Under current regulations, the zero-VAT rate on some staple foods, such as vegetables and dairy products, which was introduced on February 1, 2022, was due to expire at the end of June.

The rate is part of a series of measures known as the anti-inflation shield which was introduced to help people cope with inflation that hit a 26-year high in February of 18.4 percent.

He added: “We lower taxes wherever possible so that Polish families pay as little as possible. We leave no one behind.”

The prime minister said, “fuels, energy, food – all these key product categories have been covered by our shields, which protect Poles against price increases.”