No agreement to migrant quotas PM tells V4 summit

Albert Zawada/PAP

There will be no agreement to EU migrant quotas, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, told a Visegrad Group (V4) summit in Bratislava on Monday.

Morawiecki was referring to the European Commission’s proposed migrant relocation scheme, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy.

If they refuse to accept people they will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.

Poland and Hungary opposed the scheme in the EU but were outvoted.

“We do not agree to any migrant contingents, quotas or allocations of migrants,” Morawiecki told the V4 summit, which brought together the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary and the Czech and Slovak republics.

Morawiecki added that “Europe must have protection mechanisms against migration.”

The V4 states, he continued, had “passed their test” by taking in large numbers of Ukrainian war refugees, and because of this were sensitive to the EU’s proposals.

“The EU’s external frontiers must be protected,” Morawiecki also said. “We cannot support organisations that smuggle people, because this is highly immoral. We cannot support terrorist organisations.”