We oppose EU migrant allocations: Polish PM at V4 summit

We do not agree to any quotas, to any quotas, to any allocations of migrants. Europe must have protection mechanisms against external migration, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Bratislava at the V4 summit.

Prime Minister Morawiecki is attending the summit of the heads of government of the Visegrad Group countries on Monday: Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. “The V4 countries have risen to the challenge when it comes to taking in war refugees and that is why today the topic of the approach to migration unites us very much,” Morawiecki said at the joint conference.

“We show very clearly that it is the external borders of the European Union that should be protected, that you cannot support smuggling organizations, people smugglers, because it is absolutely immoral, that you cannot support terrorist organizations at the same time,” the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

“We do not agree to any quotas, to any quotas, to any allocations of migrants and we articulate this very clearly that Europe must have mechanisms to protect itself from external migration,” he added.

EU interior ministers adopted a negotiating position on the reform of migration regulations in the Union. This position will be the basis for the Council Presidency’s negotiations with the European Parliament. Poland and Hungary voted against supporting the so-called migration pact, which contains, among other things, a system of ‘compulsory solidarity’.

The system dictates that although “no member state will ever be obliged to carry out relocations”, “a minimum annual number of relocations will be set from member states from which the majority of people enter the EU to member states less exposed to such arrivals”. This figure is set at 30,000.

“In contrast, the minimum annual number of financial contributions will be set at EUR 20,000 per relocation. These figures can be increased if necessary and situations where no need for solidarity is foreseen in a given year will also be taken into account,” reads the EU Council statement.

A senior EU diplomat who took part in the negotiations, explained to the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that this means de facto, a choice between relocating migrants or the financial equivalent in the event of a lack of willingness to accept them.

In mid-June, the Sejm passed a resolution opposing the EU relocation mechanism for illegal migrants, which commits the government to firmly oppose the proposal. Law and Justice (PiS) head Jarosław Kaczyński stated in the Sejm that the issue of relocating migrants in the European Union must be put to a referendum.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller told PAP that Poland will maintain its position that there is no agreement on a forced relocation mechanism for migrants at the upcoming EU summit.

