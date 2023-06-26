Polish pilots finish air combat training in South Korea

Polish pilots have completed air combat training in South Korea, Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Defense Minister, reported on Monday, adding that “the pilots will soon return to the country, take over the FA-50 aircraft entering the air force’s equipment and begin flying in our airspace.”



In early June, a roll-out ceremony of the first FA-50 combat aircraft destined for the Polish Air Force was held in South Korea during Błaszczak’s visit. The Polish defense ministry has ordered 12 such machines, which were to arrive in the country in the coming months. The next order provides for the delivery of a further 36 machines in a Polonized version.

The completion of the training of the first group of Polish pilots was also announced in a communiqué by the General Command of the Armed Forces.

“Thanks to their experience, commitment and determination, the pilots completed their training a month and a half earlier than planned,” it was emphasized.

The FA-50 Fighting Eagle is a South Korean light twin-seat combat aircraft. Its primary armament is a 20mm cannon and a wide range of underslung air armament, including AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, AGM-65 Maverick air-to-ground missiles, and several types of aerial bombs of various types.

U.S. Abrams tanks service center in Poland

An agreement, assuming the establishment of a Competence Center for servicing U.S.-made Abrams tanks on the grounds of the Military Automotive Works in Poznań, western Poland, was signed on Monday by representatives of the Polish Armament Group (PGZ) and tank manufacturer General Dynamics Land Systems.

“In the long term, the Center’s potential will also be used by U.S. military units stationed in Poland and other European countries,” PGZ wrote in a statement.

“As a trustworthy partner for the army, we are responsible for supporting units in maintaining the efficiency of any type of equipment that is in or entering the armament of the Polish Army. That’s why Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak’s decision to acquire Abrams tanks for the armored forces meant that we needed to acquire the capability to operate this type of tank,” Sebastian Chwałek, PGZ head, pointed out.

“Today’s agreement formalizes our efforts and at the same time opens a new page in the company’s history,” he emphasized.

In January, Poland concluded an agreement with the U.S. for the delivery of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks and associated equipment, including 12 Hercules technical protection vehicles, assault bridges and command vehicles. The value of the contract was about USD 1.4 billion net, of which nearly USD 200 million is being covered by the U.S. side as part of aid funds granted to Poland.





Photos: Twitter/@MON_GOV_PL