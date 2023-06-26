Morning World Today: NATO summit in Vilnius approaches

How does the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Lithuania contribute to strengthening the alliance’s relationship with the Baltics and its preparedness against potential security threats? How does the Visegrad Group plan to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance its influence within the European Union? Joining us to comment on the issue were Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics at University College Dublin’s Clinton Institute, and Marcin Giełzak, journalist and executive director at Projekt Konsens.

