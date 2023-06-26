Polish photographers take art to new heights at Drone Photo Awards 2023

Polish photographers wowed judges with their stunning birds-eye photography at the Drone Photo Awards 2023, an annual international competition dedicated to aerial photography.

Drone Photo Awards 2023

The contest received thousands of submissions from countries around the world, with gongs handed out in nine categories including Urban, Abstract and Weddings.

Warsaw’s Sebastian Piórek took first place in the Urban section with his incredible photograph entitled Playground.

Described as being a ‘pearl from the ground and also from the air’ the photo shows a “playground full of joy hidden somewhere deep in the south of Poland” which “shows its beauty in the first flash of sun from above.”

‘Playground’ by Sebastian Piórek took first place in the Urban category.Sebastian Piórek/ Drone Photo Awards 2023

Sebastian who specializes in capturing minimalistic shots of architecture and landscapes says intention is “to prompt the audience to perceive reality from a fresh perspective, encouraging contemplation on time and existence.”

Recently, his photographs have been published in renowned publications such as “100 [HUNDRED] Best Selected,” “Photography in the Visual Culture,” “We Contemporary 2022,” and “Black, White & Infinite Colors.”

Runner-up in the Urban category was landscape photographer Paweł Jagiełło with his haunting ‘Sunken Church Tower’.

The 14th-century church tower in Italy stands as a poignant reminder of the sunken village of Curon Venosta. In 1950, the entire village was submerged following the construction of a dam, resulting in the creation of the artificial basin known as Lake Resia.

Today, only the church tower remains.

‘Sunken church tower’ by landscape photographer Paweł Jagiełło was runner up in the Urban category.Paweł Jagiełło/ Drone Photo Awards 2023

Paweł, who is also from Warsaw said: “I have a deep passion for photography and combine it with my love for travel. Nature serves as a constant source of inspiration for me, as it never ceases to amaze with its beauty, vibrant colors, and remarkable diversity.

“Throughout the past few years, I have been fortunate to explore and photograph numerous breathtaking and distinctive locations across the globe.

“Through my photography, my aim is to capture the essence of these exceptional places and share them with a wide audience.”

Meanwhile, Marek Biegalski’s eye-opening aerial shot entitled Arctic Forest was runner-up in the Abstract category.

Marek Biegalski’s eye-opening aerial shot entitled Arctic Forest was runner-up in the Abstract category.Marek Biegalski/ Drone Photo Awards 2023

Capturing incredible glacial rivers while exploring Iceland, Marek said they were called ‘”braided river systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion.”

He added: “My work captures sublime moments of light and surroundings, resulting from meticulous planning and preparation. I’m looking for patterns within the landscape and the hidden link between reality and imagination.”

Now living in Ireland where he collaborates with Cannon Ireland, Marek has organised a series of photographic workshops in Norway, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, France, and Ireland, the award-winning photographer has also been published in eminent titles including National Geographic.

In the Wedding category, Krzysztof Krawczyk from Bełchatów scooped a hattrick.

In first place was his beautifully romantic ‘Swim in the stars’.

In the Wedding category, Krzysztof Krawczyk from Bełchatów scooped a hattrick.

Describing the image on its website, the Drone Awards wrote: “Under the heavy clouds, thousands of dry leaves glisten like stars from this vantage point, while gentle waves ripple beneath. The bride and groom find themselves in a boat adorned with beautiful flowers, creating a truly romantic scene.”

Krzysztof also received a Highly Commended recognition for his ‘Abstraction in Ferns’ showing a couple on a white bed surrounded by a sea of green, and a Commended recognition for ‘Road Among Nothing’.

Set on the island of Lanzarote, the image shows an “amazing slow sunrise and only two people among nothing. Volcanic island painted with the first rays of the sun.”

Starting his adventure with photography in 2013, Krzysztof is now considered one of the Top Three wedding photographers in Poland.