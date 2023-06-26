EU member states approve EUR 40-mln support for Polish farmers

EU member states have accepted the European Commission’s proposal for a EUR 100 million support package for farmers from Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, an EU source told PAP on Monday.

Polish farmers will get about EUR 40 million from the package, the largest share of the total amount.

Farmers in EU states bordering, or close to, Ukraine have complained that a glut of imports of Ukrainian cereals and oilseeds have depressed prices on local markets and made it hard for them to sell their produce.

At the same time the war in Ukraine has also bumped up prices of fertilisers, inflicting more woe on the farming sector.