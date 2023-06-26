Poland and US agree to establish Abrams Competence Centre

The Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and American firm General Dynamics Land Systems, the producer of the Abrams tank, have signed an agreement on the construction of an Abrams Competence Centre in Poznan, a PGZ spokesman said on Monday.

The centre, to service Abrams tanks purchased by Poland, will be located at the Military Motor Plant (WZM), a PGZ subsidiary in the western city of Poznan.

In a statement on the deal, PGZ wrote that in future the centre will also be able to service US Army units stationed in Poland and other European countries.

In January, Poland bought 116 Abrams tanks from the US in a USD 1.4-billion deal also covering 12 Hercules technical support vehicles, and command and bridge-laying vehicles.

The tanks and auxiliary equipment are to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.