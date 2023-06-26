Exhibition on German WWII crimes to commence in Kielce

The “Crimes (un)judged. Accounting for German perpetrators of World War II crimes” exhibition is scheduled to open on June 28, 2023, at Artists’ Square in Kielce, southern Poland. The bilingual exhibition has received honorary patronage from the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.



The exhibition is to consist of 27 boards divided into two parts. The first will show the extent of the settlements in individual European countries. The second will feature examples of crimes and those responsible for them who did not stand trial or were acquitted, despite incriminating testimony or evidence of guilt.

There are descriptions of the events in both Polish and English.

The prosecution and punishment of criminals was portrayed through photographs. Shots of courtrooms, documentation of crimes, or post-war photos of criminals who escaped justice; sourced from Polish and foreign archives, museums, libraries and news agencies.

The head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), Dr. Karol Nawrocki, will be present at the event.

The Institute of National Remembrance has previously produced a broad range of exhibitions but there has never been one dedicated entirely to the indicated subject matter. It is all the more pertinent given that German crimes committed in occupied Poland are one of the most important research areas of the IPN, and the prosecution of crimes committed against the Polish nation is the responsibility of the IPN’s prosecution division.

Photographs from about 60 different sources were used for the exhibition. In addition to those from archives of IPN and other Polish institutions, there will be materials from libraries, museums, memorial sites (e.g. former concentration camps), state and municipal archives, scientific institutes, and press agencies from countries worldwide.

“We want to show that the trial and punishment of Germans after WWII was not limited only to well-known trials, but was a complex process carried out by all countries occupied by the Third Reich,” Dr. Michał Zawisza, author of the exhibition’s scenario, said, commenting on the event.





Photos: IPN