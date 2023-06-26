Global energy demand to rise 23% by 2045, OPEC predicts

OPEC expects global energy demand to rise approximately 23% by 2045, with oil still playing a significant part in the mix, the organization’s Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday during an energy conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



“In our world oil outlook, we see global demand rising to 110 million barrels a day by 2045, and oil still making up about 29% of the energy mix by then,” he said, pointing out that every data-based forecast known by him “shows that oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future.”

Global energy demand rose 1% last year and record renewables growth did nothing to shift the dominance of fossil fuels, which still accounted for 82% of supply, the industry’s Statistical Review of World Energy report said on Monday.

Last year was marked by turmoil in the energy markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which helped to boost gas and coal prices to record levels in Europe and Asia.

The stubborn lead of oil, gas and coal products in covering most energy demand cemented itself in 2022 despite the largest-ever increase in renewables capacity at a combined 266 gigawatts, with solar leading wind power growth, the report said.