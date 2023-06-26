Procedure review to take place after PM’s convoy car crash

Talking to the RMF FM radio station on Monday, Piotr Mueller said: "In such situations there should always be a review of what failed. Always after such an incident, a review of procedures is advisable and should be carried out."

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government’s spokesman has said there will be a review of procedures following a road traffic accident involving the prime minister’s escort convoy that left four people, including two police officers, injured.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when a police car escorting the prime minister was involved in a head-on collision with a passenger car in the eastern Polish town of Czajki.

He added that “further investigations are underway.”

Mueller also expressed sympathy for the injured, saying that “It would be best, of course, if this situation had not happened.”

The crash is the latest incident involving politicians travelling, often at high speed, in a convoy.

In 2018, Beata Szydlo, then the prime minister, was involved a crash with a fellow road user, and in 2016 a car carrying President Andrzej Duda careered off a motorway after a tyre burst.