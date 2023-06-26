Mysterious forest blast could be WW2 explosives say police

An explosion that rocked a forest in central Poland on Sunday evening could have been caused by World War II explosives, police told PAP on Monday.

The blast was reported to police in the central Mazowieckie province by inhabitants of the village of Gozd near the city of Radom, who said it came from nearby woodland.

After securing the site of the incident, the police and army specialists said that the explosion may have been caused by World War II munitions, detonated by an unknown person.

The police released no further information.