Ukrainian forces advance further towards Bakhmut: official

Ukrainian forces moved 600-1000 meters closer to the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army’s Eastern Forces, reported.



Ukrainian forces liberate near-Donetsk regions occupied since 2014

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated areas near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region that were occupied by Russians since 2014, General…

see more

“In the Bakhmut direction, the initiative belongs to Ukrainian forces. They are continuing offensive operations, advancing on the enemy,” he said on television.

“Over the course of the day, they advanced from the south and north by 600-1000 meters in the Bakhmut area,” the official added.

Cherewaty also reported that Ukrainian forces eliminated 186 Russian occupants within 24 hours while eight enemies were taken prisoner.

“The eastern grouping of troops launched an attack in several directions simultaneously: Orichovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Jahidny, Klyshchivka and Kurdiumivka. They have advanced in all directions,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported a day earlier on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 1-2 km in each of six directions in the Bakhmut area since they started counteroffensive actions there late last week – Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliarhttps://t.co/k71Qulf8Es pic.twitter.com/fHfdV3gHbr

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2023

The localities the deputy defense minister mentioned are located around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.