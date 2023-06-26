NATO has to boost its eastern flank amid Prigozhin’s presence in Belarus: Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on NATO to strengthen the protection of the Alliance’s eastern flank, following the announced presence of Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.



“If Prigozhin, or part of the Wagner Group, ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders,” he said this after a meeting of the Lithuanian Security Council.

“I am talking here not only about Lithuania, but undoubtedly about NATO as a whole,” he told reporters.

“The control of NATO borders and the defense of its eastern flank is most important!” Nausėda wrote on his social media.

At the State Defense Council today, we took a close look at developments in Russia whose regime is increasingly vulnerable. We also noted that Belarus has become a haven for war criminals.

The President also announced that Lithuania will intensify its intelligence work to assess the political and security situation in Belarus.