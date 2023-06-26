European Games: Poland increases gold medal haul to nine



Sunday’s round of events at the European Games brought successes for Polish fencers, as Julia Walczyk-Klimaszyk picked up the country’s ninth gold, while sabre fencer Krzysztof Kaczkowski took silve



Walczyk-Klimaszyk took advantage of the weaker line-up, as the excellent Italians, who won all the medals of the European Championships in Plovdiv a week ago, as well as top-ranked French and German competitors, did not start in the capital of Małopolska. In the final, she confidently beat Hungarian Flora Pasztor 15:11, achieving the biggest success of her career.

“This is the European Games, it’s not just any event. Everyone comes to win,” Walczyk-Klimaszyk stressed after the competition.

The three-day European Athletics Team Championships came to an end at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów. The championships was included in the rostrum of the European Games, and the winners of separated events got their medals as well. The Poles, defending their title, lost to Italy and third place went to Germany.

On the final day, individual medals were won by: silver – the 4x400m mixed relay team consisting of: Maks Szwed, Anna Kiełbasińska, Igor Bogaczyński and Natalia Kaczmarek, and Albert Komański in the 200m run, while Norbert Kobielski won bronze in the high jump.

“Once again we showed that we are a very important force in Europe. We won the DME silver medal after a really good competition,” assessed Polish Athletic Association vice-president Tomasz Majewski.

Following Sunday’s action, Poland is fifth in the medal table with nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze. Spain leads (17-9-10), ahead of Italy (15-17-21) and Ukraine (11-7-4).