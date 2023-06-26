You are here
Home > News > Ruling party leads in opinion poll but opposition gains

Ruling party leads in opinion poll but opposition gains

Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, has closed the gap on the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to under 3 percent, according to a new opinion poll.

The IBRiS poll put support for PiS at 32.7 percent, half a percentage point (pps) down on last month’s result, while support for the centrist KO was up 5 pps to 30.2 percent.

The far-right Confederation got just over 12 percent, the Left 9 percent (up 1.2 pps) and the Third Way (10.8 percent, down 2.3 pps).

The agrarian Agrounion grouping came under the 5-percent threshold to get seats in parliament with 0.3 percent.

Nearly 5 percent could not say who they supported.

The predicted turnout at an election, if had been held on Sunday, would be 55.1 percent.

The computer-assisted survey was run for the Rzeczpospolita daily from June 23 to 24 on a sample of 1,000 Poles. 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top