Ruling party leads in opinion poll but opposition gains

Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping, has closed the gap on the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to under 3 percent, according to a new opinion poll.

The IBRiS poll put support for PiS at 32.7 percent, half a percentage point (pps) down on last month’s result, while support for the centrist KO was up 5 pps to 30.2 percent.

The far-right Confederation got just over 12 percent, the Left 9 percent (up 1.2 pps) and the Third Way (10.8 percent, down 2.3 pps).

The agrarian Agrounion grouping came under the 5-percent threshold to get seats in parliament with 0.3 percent.

Nearly 5 percent could not say who they supported.

The predicted turnout at an election, if had been held on Sunday, would be 55.1 percent.

The computer-assisted survey was run for the Rzeczpospolita daily from June 23 to 24 on a sample of 1,000 Poles.