75 years ago, the largest air logistics operation in history began

75 years ago, on June 26, 1948, the Western allies launched the largest airlift in history. Within 15 months, 2,326,406 tons of food, coal and other products were delivered to the western part of Berlin, blocked by the Soviets. The cost of the operation was enormous, but the Allies showed Stalin their determination.



After World War II, the capital of the Third Reich – Berlin – was divided into occupation zones administered by France, the U.S. and Britain. The eastern part of the city fell to the Soviets.

While the Western Allies were rebuilding German industry in their occupation sectors, the Russian occupiers were conducting a plundering economy, “exporting” entire German factories deep into the USSR.

On the night of June 23/24, 1948, the Russians completely blocked rail and road transport of supplies to the Allies-controlled sectors of Berlin. U.S. President Harry S. Truman announced that the United States “will not leave Berlin without help” as the city needed two thousand tons of food for its residents each day.

OTD 75 years ago, the Soviets blocked Western ground access to West Berlin.

But Western solidarity with West Berliners prevailed.#BerlinAirlift pic.twitter.com/0nRPMl7IuY

A decision was made that several hundred tons of supplies would reach the city by air.

The largest air logistics operation in history began on June 26, 1948. Some 268 tons of supplies were transported on the first day, but each day the quantity increased. Initially, planes landed every three minutes, but as time went on, the process was greatly accelerated. This required perfect coordination of air traffic and rapid unloading of machines.

Later, British, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand, as well as 50 South African airmen joined the operation.

26 June 1948. 32 United States Air Force Douglas C-47 Skytrain transports flew 80 tons of supplies to Flughafen Berlin-Templehof, Berlin, the first day of the Berlin Airlift. pic.twitter.com/kAiBOkLioJ

A record of more than 12,940 tons of supplies delivered and 1,398 flights conducted was achieved on April 16, 1949, during the Easter Parade operation.

Over the course of several months, the Berlin Air Bridge carried a total of 2,326,406 tons of food, coal, medicine and equipment and made 278,228 flights to the occupied city. In October 1949, the Soviets unblocked the highway and railroads to Berlin.

“The cost of the operation was enormous, but the Allies showed Stalin their determination and prevailed. The Soviet blockade and the West’s decisive countermove accelerated the final division of Germany into West Germany with its Western occupation zones and East Germany with its capital in the eastern part of Berlin,” Prof. Andrzej Olejko, a historian, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).