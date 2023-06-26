Guatemala: presidential election likely heading for run-off

Guatemalans voted for a new president on Sunday in an election dominated by concern over corruption that looked to be heading for an August run-off, with early results pointing to a robust showing by the center-left.



Guatemalans to vote for new president in a highly contested election

Guatemalans vote on Sunday in a hotly-contested presidential election dominated by concerns over corruption, the exclusion of a leading candidate…

see more

The contest, which was marred by the exclusion of an early front-runner, will likely have to be settled in a second round of voting as the early pacesetter, former first lady Sandra Torres, is expected to fall well short of the 50% plus one vote needed for outright victory.

Torres is up against more than 20 candidates, including Edmond Mulet, a career diplomat, and Zury Rios, daughter of the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt.

With returns counted from more than 18% of polling stations, Torres’ center-left National Unity of Hope (UNE) had 14.9% of the vote, with Semilla, another left-of-center party, on 12.5%, preliminary results showed.

Opinion polls had not suggested that Semilla’s candidate, Bernardo Arevalo, an ex-diplomat and son of a former president, Juan Jose Arevalo, would make the second round.

Semilla’s previous presidential campaign was fronted by the former attorney general and anti-corruption campaigner Thelma Aldana, who was ultimately barred from running.

The race to succeed conservative President Alejandro Giammattei, limited by law to one term, has been overshadowed by a court ruling to block four candidates from the ballot including early front-runner, businessman Carlos Pineda.

🇬🇹 #GuatemalaDecides | General voting in #Guatemala has had observers from the European Union throughout the election day.#teleSUR pic.twitter.com/UlYXvJ5Z4k

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 25, 2023

The United States and the European Union criticized the exclusion of Pineda, who called the decision “electoral fraud.”

“We do not see a process governed by international standards, but rather one where arbitrary criteria are used,” said Carolina Jimenez, president of the think tank Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA). “That is tremendously serious.”

Meanwhile, unrest in the town of San Jose del Golfo, near the capital, forced the postponement of voting there to August, Supreme Electoral Tribunal official Irma Palencia said.

Stakes in the election are high, given deteriorating standards of transparency and human rights in recent years, as well as poverty, corruption and violence.