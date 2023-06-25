Greek New Democracy Party seizes decisive victory in repeat election

In a repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, Greece’s New Democracy party claimed a sweeping victory, securing a second four-year term for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greek conservatives hold commanding lead in parliamentary election

The New Democracy, a center-right party, garnered 40.5 pct of the vote and seized 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, according to interior ministry figures accounting for 91 pct of votes counted. This placed them a considerable distance ahead of the radical leftist Syriza party, which had governed the country from 2015 until its defeat to New Democracy in 2019.

Upon acknowledging the mandate, Mitsotakis told New Democracy supporters, “This freely given support only increases my responsibility to respond to people’s hopes. I personally feel an even stronger obligation to serve the country with all my abilities.”

The 55-year-old former banker, belonging to a renowned political family, has pledged to escalate tourism revenue, generate jobs, and lift wages closer to the European Union average. Following an indecisive vote in May, Mitsotakis resigned in favor of a caretaker premier. The leader has now committed to pursuing reforms aimed at restoring Greece’s creditworthiness, which was severely impacted by the debt crisis of the last decade.

In contrast, Syriza faced a substantial defeat, securing only 47 seats in parliament. “Obviously this is a great defeat,” admitted former Syriza finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

Sunday’s election, the second in a mere five-week span, was conducted under a different electoral system than the May 21 poll, which failed to grant any single party an absolute majority in parliament. The current system awards the leading party bonus seats contingent on voter backing.

Despite the shadow cast by a tragic migrant shipwreck earlier this month and COVID-19, economic hardship and a cost of living crisis remained the top concerns for voters.

Meanwhile, the anti-immigrant Spartans party was the surprise entity of the campaign, securing up to 4.7 pct of the vote and possibly 13 parliamentary seats, riding on the endorsement of Ilias Kasiadiaris, the frontman of the now-banned far-right Golden Dawn party.

The outcome of this election underscores the growing discontent of Greek citizens with their economic situation and reflects their hope for more decisive leadership and effective policy implementation.