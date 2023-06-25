Far-right AfD secures first district leadership in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) celebrated a significant breakthrough yesterday as one of its candidates secured the position of district leader in Sonneberg, Thuringia. This marks the first time the controversial party has achieved such a victory in Europe’s largest economy, as it continues to gain momentum in national polls.



The AfD, a 10-year-old party ostracized by mainstream German politics due to its extreme views, saw its candidate claim victory with 52.8 pct of the votes in a run-off. This success comes amid growing public dissatisfaction with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), which is marred by policy disagreements and budget disputes.

The party, which is polling at 19-20 pct and currently sits behind the opposition conservatives, seems to be capitalizing on voter anxieties around a potential recession, migration, and the green transition. Analysts have even reported that the AfD is planning to nominate a chancellor candidate for the 2025 federal elections.

The rise of far-right parties across Europe is a pressing concern. Josef Schuster, the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, described the recent victory as a “watershed” moment for Germany’s democratic political forces.

The AfD enjoys strong support in the former Communist East, and polls suggest the party could achieve significant victories in three eastern state votes next year.

Robert Sesselmann, the AfD’s victorious candidate in Sonneberg, received substantial backing in a district of around 56,000 residents. Analysts suggest this sends a clear message to Berlin, especially as all other parties in Sonneberg united in a front against him.

However, not all are celebrating the victory. The party has courted controversy with its opposition to economic sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war and its denial of human activity as a cause of climate change.

The domestic intelligence agency recently declared far-right extremism as the biggest threat to German democracy, issuing a warning to voters against supporting the AfD. Initially established as an anti-euro party, the AfD saw a dramatic increase in popularity following the 2015 migrant crisis, entering parliament in 2017 to become the official opposition.