Greek conservatives hold commanding lead in parliamentary election

Early official results from Greece’s parliamentary rerun election show that the conservatives, led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have a clear lead over the leftists. With 24.6% of the votes counted, Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party is in the lead with 40.5% compared to 17.9% for Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party.



According to exit polls, New Democracy is expected to win with a significant majority, giving Mitsotakis a second term as prime minister. The exit poll indicates that New Democracy will secure 40-44 pct of the vote, while Syriza is projected to receive 16.1-19.1pct.

Greeks went to the polls for the second time in a month to elect a new parliament, with expectations that Mitsotakis’ conservative party would retain power. The voting took place against the backdrop of a recent tragedy involving a boat wreck, which claimed the lives of numerous refugees and migrants. However, the impact of the disaster on the election outcome is expected to be minimal, as Greek voters are primarily focused on domestic economic issues.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party has gained trust by fostering economic growth since 2019, with the economy outperforming that of other EU member states. The party has conveyed a message of confidence, promising investment grade status for Greece’s sovereign bonds and job opportunities that would keep young people in the country.

Mitsotakis, aiming for a second term, is seeking to secure a strong majority in the 300-member parliament with the assistance of the new electoral law, which grants bonus seats to the winning party. His main opponent, Tsipras, served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019 and faces an uphill battle to maintain his political standing.

The election outcome will depend on how many parties surpass the 3 pct threshold to enter parliament. As many as nine parties have a realistic chance, including religious groups and left-wing splinter parties. In the previous elections, New Democracy fell short by five seats and opted for a rerun instead of forming a coalition government.