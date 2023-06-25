Curfews imposed as 22 killed in night of violence in Honduras

The Honduran government has implemented curfews in two northern cities following a night of violence that left 22 people dead in separate attacks, signaling an alarming escalation of violence in the country.



In the northern manufacturing city of Choloma, heavily armed men opened fire in a billiards hall on Saturday night, killing 11 people and leaving three others seriously injured, according to Edgardo Barahona, an official from the police press office.

At least 11 other killings were reported on Saturday in various incidents across the northern Valle de Sula region, including in the significant industrial city of San Pedro Sula.

President Xiomara Castro took to Twitter to announce an immediate 15-day curfew in Choloma from 9 pm to 4 am, and another curfew in San Pedro Sula, effective from July 4. Castro stated that multiple operations, raids, captures, and checkpoints would be initiated to address the situation.

The government has also offered a cash reward of 800,000 Lempiras (USD 32,707) to individuals who assist in identifying and apprehending those responsible for the killings in Choloma.

Honduras has been grappling with violent gangs, prompting the declaration of a partial state of emergency in certain areas since December.

The recent attacks follow a tragic incident earlier in the week at a women’s prison near the capital city of Tegucigalpa, where 46 people were killed during a reported riot.

The mounting violence in Honduras is raising concerns about public safety and the need for effective measures to address the root causes of the escalating crime rates.