Modi’s landmark visit boosts Egypt-India ties

Egypt and India are strengthening their ties in various areas, including trade, food security, and defense, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first trip to Cairo.



Egyptian and Turkey FMs meet in Cairo in effort to mend ties

Egypt and Turkey took another step towards mending relations when Ankara’s top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, visited Cairo on Saturday and held talks…

see more

During his visit, Modi held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian ministers appointed to an “India unit” following Sisi’s state visit to India in January, during which a “strategic partnership” was announced.

The talks between the two leaders covered several important areas, including trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology, and pharmaceuticals. They also emphasized cooperation in the G-20, highlighting the issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change, and the need for a unified voice from the Global South. Defense and security ties were also addressed during the discussions.

India has been considering a proposal to allow Egypt to make purchases in rupees and engage in barter trade, such as exchanging goods like fertilizer and gas, in an effort to support Egypt’s struggling economy. However, there was no mention of this proposal in the official statements.

India is particularly interested in bolstering its relationship with Egypt to secure trade through the vital Suez Canal. In the previous fiscal year, India exported USD 4.11 bn worth of goods to Egypt while importing USD 1.95 bn.

During his two-day visit, Modi also made a significant gesture by visiting the 11th Century Al Hakim mosque, which was renovated by the Bohra Muslims, a Shi’ite offshoot with a strong presence in Gujarat, Modi’s home state. As a Hindu nationalist, Modi’s visit to a mosque as the Prime Minister is rare and significant.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Egypt marks an important step in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. The discussions held during the visit highlight the mutual commitment to cooperation and the desire to enhance trade, security, and cultural exchanges.