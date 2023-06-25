Herbal remedy business booms as Iraqis struggle to afford modern medication

When a pharmacist in Iraq told Umm Mohammed her prescription for a skin ailment would cost about 800,000 dinars (USD 611), she turned to cheaper natural remedies as some of her relatives had done.

So the 34-year-old mother-of-two went to a herbal remedy shop, where she found a treatment eight times cheaper.

“Pharmacies are a disaster at the moment, poor people turn to medicinal herbs because of the prices,” she said. “Who can afford this? Should one die? So you turn to medicinal herbs, it is much cheaper.”

Ibrahim al-Jabouri, the shop’s owner and a professor of pharmacology, told Reuters that he is receiving customers seeking herbal remedies for various health issues, such as skin diseases, bowel troubles, colon infections, or hair loss.

“I am not saying any kind of medicinal herbs, but herbal medicines that are recognized by the Ministry of Health, by the National Center for Herbal Medicine, and are registered at the health ministry,” said al-Jabouri.

“Maybe the patient can benefit from these. I am not saying that this is an alternative for a surgical intervention for example, medicine has a tradition and a surgery is a surgery,” he added.

Some Iraqis choose alternative treatments out of conviction.

“My family uses it all the time. According to the experience of my relatives, when they used medicinal plants, they saw results. My son has diabetes. And I have skin issues, I also come here for that too,” Umm Mohammed said.

“Medicinal herbs and phytotherapy have been used for a long time in our society, they are considered heritage, ” said Dr. Haider Sabah, who heads Iraq’s national center for herbal medicine, a regulatory state body affiliated with the Ministry of Health.

Knowledge of herbal medicine is passed down from generation to generation, and often a family trade.

“I inherited this job and at the same time I learned through practice and experimentation,” Hassan Abed Ali, who owns a herbal remedy shop, told Reuters. “I opened the center and treated chronic diseases, and learned from people with experience in herbal remedies.”

“They have not studied it scientifically. [But they know that] this plant is useful against this ailment,” said Dr. Sabah. “But nevertheless, you have to know that if you use this plant with a higher dose, it can hurt the patient, or impact a different ailment than the one the patient came to treat.”

But others have no other choice as they cannot afford the cost of conventional medicines. Or even a visit to a specialist.

“The ones who can’t afford medicine don’t go to the doctor, to begin with,” said Mohammed Sobhi, who followed in the footsteps of his brother and has sold remedies since the 1980s.

“The economic situation the country is passing through means that the cost of medicine is hard to bear, especially for those with a limited income,” Dr. Sabah explained.

A booming business

Widespread inability to afford access to modern medicine has led to increased demand for traditional remedies and as a result, the number of shops selling herbal remedies increased rapidly. There are now 460 establishments with a permit to sell herbal medicines in Baghdad, up from 350 in 2020, according to his database.

But not all have the necessary permits. Sabah’s department is trying to monitor the sectors and report shops that operate without permits to authorities. Inspection teams monitoring establishments selling herbal medicines have closed down 10 for serious violations since 2019.

Standards also vary greatly, from shops selling neatly packaged and licensed products in Baghdad’s better-off neighborhoods to more traditional herbalists mixing plants scooped out of jars in front of customers.

But replacing medical prescriptions with herbal products can be dangerous and result in harm to patients if not administered properly, said physician Ali Naser.

“One of the things I once saw is that a doctor had given a diabetes patient some medicinal herbs,” he said.

But the patient switched to the herbal alternative altogether and stopped taking other medication.

“The person came here in such a critical condition, and reached the point of what we doctors refer to as Diabetic ketoacidosis and the patient had to be admitted to the ICU, because he stopped taking his medicine and started an herbal treatment.”

Iraq’s healthcare system, once one of the best in the Middle East, has been wrecked by conflict, international sanctions, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and rampant corruption. Although public medical services are free of charge, a lack of medicines, equipment, and adequate services means citizens often need to turn to the more expensive private sector.

“Each hospital puts up the prices it likes, each health institution decides on its own prices depending on its own evaluation of costs. So we are left with a random system, everyone works however they want,” Naser said.