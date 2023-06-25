Polish army can be stronger owing to improved public finances says PM

Artur Reszko/PAP

Poland has been able to strengthen its armed forces owing to a repair of public finances. Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister has said.

Morawiecki and Poland’s defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, on Sunday visited the 18th Reconnaissance Regiment, a unit of the Polish Land Forces based in Bialystok, northeastern Poland.

In his speech, Morawiecki said that the recent events in Russia show that the Russian authorities are unpredictable, having apparently referred to the unrest triggered by Wagner mercenary mutiny on Saturday. On Sunday Wagner group fighters halted their march towards Moscow and returned to their bases, reportedly under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Yesterday morning, I held numerous talks and consultations with our Nato and EU allies… These talks showed that we are in full and good synchronisation. Both as regards analysis of the documents flowing in, monitoring the whole situation and as regards reaction from communication and operational side,” he said.

“Everything worked as it was supposed to,” Morawiecki argued.

He added that the Polish army is constantly being strengthened, including in the east of Poland.

According to Morawiecki, Poland is increasingly secure and belongs to “the strongest military alliance in the history of the world.”

But, he added, there should be no limit to investing in the armed forces and “in order to have a strong army, you need a strong state and strong public finances.”

Therefore, Morawiecki said, “We are expanding the army by improving public finances in many areas.”

Later he and the defence minister, Mariusz Blaszczak held a joint press conference near the border with Belarus, which is secured by a steel and electronic barrier.

Blaszczak said that the Polish government is aware of the threats and makes sure “that Poland’s border with Russia and Belarus is tight.”

Blaszczak told reporters that he had discussed the recent developments in Russia with his US and UK counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Ben Wallace.

“We are monitoring the situation, exchange information, so we are prepared to defend Poland, to defend every inch of our country,” he said.