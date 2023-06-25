Bulgarian businessman’s ammo warehouses rocked by explosions

On the night from Saturday to Sunday in Bulgaria, there was a series of explosions in ammunition warehouses belonging to a businessman from the arms industry, Emilian Gebrev, Bulgarian public radio reported.



The incident happened 45 minutes after midnight. According to Gebrev, the magazines contained munitions that were destroyed. No one was killed or injured. Residents of the nearby town of Karnobat reported strong explosions that were expected to last for several hours.

The media recalled that a similar accident also happened in these warehouses in May 2022.

The cause of the incident has not yet been clarified. The State Agency for National Security (counterintelligence) is investigating the case. The area around the warehouse was secured.

“This accident is absolutely inexplicable and strange,” Gebrev admitted.

In 2015, unknown cases tried to poison Emilian Gebrev, his son and also a business partner. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office accused the officers of the Russian military intelligence GRU of this act. The investigation into the matter was launched in the summer of 2015, then discontinued and resumed three years later. Gebrev saw the reason for the assassination attempt in the export of his arms to Ukraine.

In February 2020, the prosecutor’s office indicted three Russian citizens. The investigators then informed that they had false documents that were allegedly used by Russian officers staying in Bulgaria.