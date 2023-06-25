Five dead in Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Kyiv

The death toll from a Russian missile that hit a 24-story apartment block in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has risen to five, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday.



“In the ruins of a building in the Solomyanska district, rescuers found the bodies of two more people. The operation to liquidate the consequences of the disaster continues. Rescuers are still working in the damaged building. In total, five people died in the house where the fragments of the Russian rocket hit,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

An apartment block in Kyiv was damaged in a Russian missile attack on Saturday night. 11 people were injured. According to military authorities, the air defenses shot down more than 20 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles around Kyiv on Saturday night.

On 24 June, at night, Russia launched yet another massive missile attack on Ukraine.

In Kyiv, fragments of a shot down missile hit a residential building. The death toll of Russian terrorism has reached five people.

On Sunday, the occupiers also attacked Kherson in southern Ukraine, shelling residential buildings. A 44-year-old man was killed and at least one person was injured, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.