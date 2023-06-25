Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he had ordered his fighters to end their march on Moscow and return to their bases in southern Russia, averting what many expected could lead to direct clashes with the army and a potential civil war. To discuss this, we were joined today by Gary Tabach, Former Chief of Staff, NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow.



Tabach said that it is a “million dollars” question as to what prompted Prigozhin to march on Moscow, and then subsequently withdraw his troops. But he said that Prigozhin’s move was essentially senseless.

However, he pointed out that we have learnt something from this adventure, and that is that there are two militaries in Russia, not one. He also said that given the fact that Prigozhin’s mercenaries faced no resistance from the locals indicates that Russians might prefer living under a criminal than a KGB thug.

As to where Prigozhin’s troops might be headed, Tabach said it is more probable that they may leave for Syria as opposed to Belarus, as in Syria that are likely to have more freedom to conduct their criminal activities. In any case, the internal political rift in Russia is likely to benefit Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Tabach concluded that had Ukraine possessed the modern weaponry which it had been promised to receive, it may have driven the Russians out making use of this opportunity.