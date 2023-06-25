No increased threat to Poland following revolt in Russia says Duda

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said after a top-level security meeting that there is no increased security threat to Poland as the situation in Russia seemed to have de-escalated but added that it is necessary to stay alert.

Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Council (RBN) on Saturday night over the recent developments in Russia where a powerful mercenary group leader had challenged the Russian military leadership.

“The situation in Russia is being monitored,” Duda said, having repeated that it seemed to have de-escalated.

On Friday, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group which had worked with Russian forces in their occupation of Ukraine, said regular Russian forces had attacked a mercenary camp causing multiple fatalities. Yevgeny Prigozhin went on to say he intended to “restore justice” in the armed forces and warned against opposing him.

The rebellious mercenary commander had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but, on Saturday night, Wagner group fighters left the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and headed back to their field camps, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

According to Duda, the situation in Russia had no impact on Poland.

“In fact, we believe that this is Russia’s internal affair,” he stated, having repeated that there absolutely was no threat to Poland’s security.

“Polish services have been monitoring the situation in Russia,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook after the meeting.

Morawiecki shared Duda’s opinion that the recent developments in Russia posed no direct threat to Poland but stated that there could be increased tensions on Poland’s border with Belarus.

“Tensions can be mounting at the border with Belarus as the role of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the recent developments in Russia is not clear,” Morawiecki said, adding that he would pay a visit to border region on Sunday.