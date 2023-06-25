Russian invaders blackmailing flood victims: Ukrainian Military

Russian invaders are blackmailing residents of the occupied and flood-damaged eastern part of Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine. Only people who have agreed to accept the enemy’s passport can count on receiving new apartments there, the portal of the Center for National Opposition, run by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, alerted.



Representatives of the self-proclaimed occupation administration issue the so-called “housing certificates” and pay out money for the purchase of new real estate only to those affected people who have obtained Russian citizenship. All other flood victims are forced to accept the enemy’s “waste paper” (passports), because only then can they hope that their requests for help will be heard at all, the government service reported.

The Russians blew up a dam on the Dnieper River in Nova Kakhovka, which forms the 240 km long Kakhovsky Reservoir, Ukrainian authorities announced on June 6. The hydroelectric power plant located on the dam was completely destroyed. Water flooded dozens of nearby settlements.

In the opinion of the military command in Kyiv, the aggressors blew up the dam in an attempt to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

The most difficult humanitarian situation is in the Russian-controlled and flooded Oleshky and Hola Prystan, located near Kherson. According to the Ukrainian authorities, up to several hundred people could have died there. The aggressors not only did not carry out any evacuation activities there, but also allegedly committed violence against the injured civilians.

The western part of Kherson Oblast, located on the right (west) bank of the Dnieper, including Kherson, was liberated by Ukrainian troops in November 2022. The lands on the eastern side of the river are under Russian occupation.