Prigozhin-Lukashenka agreement may escalate border tensions: Polish PM

“There may be additional tensions on the border with Belarus,” said the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after the meeting of the National Security Bureau on Saturday. He also said that on Sunday he will visit the border with Belarus as the role of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in facilitating the recent agreement between Wagner Group commander Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Kremlin is not entirely clear.



Wagner Group reaches deal with Kremlin, Prigozhin to move to Belarus

The Wagner mercenary group, which earlier today marched on Moscow to take power from the ‘corrupt’ Russian Defence Ministry, reached a deal with…

see more

On Saturday evening Prigozhin said that his troops, which had been heading to Moscow since Friday, were starting to retreat and heading to field camps “to avoid bloodshed”. The authorities in Minsk claim that they are mediating talks on security guarantees for mercenaries.

Shortly before Prigozhin’s announcement of the retreat, Lukashenka’s office reported that he had spoken with the Wagner Group leader, and he had agreed to stop the mercenary column heading for Moscow. Lukashenka conducted these talks in consultation with Vladimir Putin, Minsk said. According to the Reuters agency, Lukashenka’s press office claims that he brokered an agreement to stop the march of the Wagner Group in exchange for security guarantees.

Under the deal, Prigozhin’s group is to move to Belarus and the criminal case against him will be dropped, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

“There may be tensions on the border with Belarus”

On Saturday evening, President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting of the National Security Bureau. After the meeting, Prime Minister Morawiecki said that there may be additional tensions on the border with Belarus. “We analyzed it. I think that many Poles will also be surprised when they analyze all the things that come to us. However, the most important thing in all this is unity, unity within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union,” Morawiecki added.

Prime Minister Morawiecki noted that what was happening on Saturday in Russia led to “very ambivalent conclusions.”

“We could draw very different conclusions from this, and that is why we were in constant contact with the president and all the services, ministers, the minister of national defense, the minister of internal affairs and administration, the minister of foreign affairs to monitor the situation that took place and is still going on time in Russia,” he added.

Upcoming election to determine Poland’s sovereignty, says PM

The upcoming election will determine the sovereignty and independent existence of Poland – these will be the elections that will decide whether we…

see more

Talks with other European leaders

Prime Minister Morawiecki emphasized that he had spoken with many European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as heads of governments of the region.

The head of the government noted that the talks he conducted were “in order to exchange information on an ongoing basis, to define our common understanding of this situation and our common reaction to everything that has happened and is still happening in Russia.”

“This is an internal matter for Russia, but as Mr. President said, we keep our finger on the pulse all the time. We do not believe that at this stage it is necessary to raise combat readiness in our country, we are safe,” he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the Saturday meeting at the National Security Bureau and listening to the secret services’ reports was in order to “draw conclusions from this and build scenarios for our potential reactions for the next few days, which are of course the result of everything that can happen.”