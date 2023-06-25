Speedway: Reigning champion Zmarzlik wins Grand Prix of Poland

Bartosz Zmarzlik sent the home crowd wild as he won the Speedway Grand Prix of Poland in Gorzów Wielkopolski in dramatic fashion, leaving Leon Madsen and Fredrik Lindgren behind. The Pole extended his lead in the overall standings of the competition.



Gorzów is the place where the three-time world champion made his first steps in speedway, and, despite leaving the home club Stal last year, he is still fans’ favorite; many of them took to the Edward Jancarz stadium to cheer on his fourth title crusade.

The beginning was harsh as Zmarzlik took only one point in his first race, losing to Max Fricke and fellow countryman Maciej Janowski. But the Polish champion did not drop any more points that night.

In the final race, which had to be repeated twice, Zmarzlik stayed at the back as Dane Leon Madsen made a holeshot. The Polish rider, however, got the speed and quickly overtook Fredrik Lindgren of Sweden to begin chasing the leader. Sitting at the back wheel of Madsen for two laps, Zmarzlik charged on the last straight on the inside, forcing the Danish rider to make enough space for him to get to the front and win the Grand Prix of Poland in front of the elated crowd.

Dwie wywrotki, zwroty akcji i na koniec ta GENIALNA, NIEZAPOMNIANA pogoń w wykonaniu @zmarzlik95 😌

To było GRANDE Grand Polski w Gorzowie 🎉#SGP #FIMSpeedwayGP #GorzowSGP pic.twitter.com/uyhSPpPf1H

Three other Polish riders competed in Gorzów. Maciej Janowski made it to his first semifinal of the year, but lacked speed to dream about the final. Patryk Dudek scored five, while wildcard Szymon Woźniak grabbed only one point after a disappointing performance.

Three is the magic number 🪄

Home favourite @zmarzlik95 wins the #GorzowSGP in dramatic style with Leon Madsen and Fredrik Lindgren pushing him all the way! ⚔️#FIMSpeedwayGP pic.twitter.com/hajaZqy9Bb

Owing to his superb performance, Zmarzlik is now 21 points clear ahead of the Grand Prix standings with five more events to go. Winning three out of five rounds so far, the Pole is getting closer to scoop his fourth world champion title. The next opportunity to prove his dominance will be on July 15 in the Swedish Malilla.

Reigning champion @zmarzlik95 now has a 21-point lead in the Championship standings 🙌🏻

Fredrik Lindgren and Jason Doyle are hot on the tail of Jack Holder in second place! 💥 #FIMSpeedwayGP | #GorzowSGP 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/6q8PAlpqMx

